Clara Marie Rogers 1927 - 2019
Atlanta, IL—Clara Marie Rogers, 91, of Atlanta, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 3:27 a.m. at Heritage Manor in Normal.
A meal celebrating Marie's life will be held at McLean Christian Church at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Clara Marie Snook was born August 25, 1927, in Atlanta, the daughter of Maurice and Erma Kirby Snook. She first married Robert Samuel Adkins who preceded her in death. She then married Lyle W. Rogers, who also preceded her in death.
Marie is survived by her children: Candice (Lance) Adkins Rogers, Samuel L. Adkins, and Darren (Dusty) Rogers; 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Marie retired from Wal-Mart and had worked at Johnson Lumber in Atlanta. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Atlanta, Atlanta Illinois Card Club, Oasis Senior Center in Lincoln, and McLean Christian Church.
Memorials may be made to McLean Christian Church or Atlanta Rescue Squad.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from July 22 to July 24, 2019