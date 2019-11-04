|
Clarence Emmitt (Buck) Amberg 1931 - 2019
Monterey, CA—Clarence Emmitt (Buck) Amberg was born in Lincoln, Illinois to Clarence Elmer Amberg and Luella Ann (ne: Brake). He was raised with his father and his sister Maxine on a farm in Altanta, Illinois where he attended elementary school at Hazel Dell in Walnut Row and had graduated; class of 1949, from Atlanta High School. It was on the farm, at the age of eight, where he had earned his nickname "Buck." Family legend says he had put a double barrel shotgun into a chicken house and blew out three walls of the structure. From that event, he was punished by not being allowed to attend a planned outing to the Cubs game. He had lost a day at the ballpark, but earned a nickname that he was affectionately known for and addressed as, throughout both his personal and professional life.
As well as being raised in a humble and a hard working farm life, he would tell of fond memories of he and Maxine picking walnuts at a nearby grove for pocket money. This was throughout the Great Depression era that had produced a generation of those who had lived by sacrifice, plying hard work and having achieved appreciation for all they had. Nothing frivolous was acquired, instead, all that came to him was of purpose. It was during certain hardships and unpredictability in farming that Buck had known from an early age to not remain in the farming profession. Just out of high school he had apprenticed at Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria as Engineering Equipment Mechanic. From age of 17; (except a two-year break in service with CAT during his military service during the Korean Conflict, and another short break after a move to California in 1962) Buck was to continue a very long career which would continue until his retirement at age 52 in upper management, as Superintendent of the Caterpillar plant in San Leandro, CA.
It was in 1949 when he met his future wife, Ebbie Criswell. They had known each other from a long time before, from when during the Great Depression, folks would hail from near and far to help others, mostly using the barter system. It was during an occasion when Ebbie's father, Reed Criswell had arrived to the Amberg farm to perform repairs at the farm, with his youngest daughter in tow. Ebbie and Buck, both at age six, had played on the swing in the barn while the men worked together. They later did not attend the same schools, nor saw each other again until they had met up again in 1949 as eighteen-year olds on a group outing. It was from that day forward they became a couple and were married that following February 1950. Their marriage lasted until her demise in 2017.
Buck was called to the draft and was inducted to the USMC at the end of January 1952. He and his young bride of three years had traveled from Illinois by car, to Camp Pendleton in California for his military training.She had stayed on base for awhile, then eventually had taken a rental home in Carlsbad, CA during most of Buck's training. It was during the time Buck was to board ship overseas when Ebbie returned home to Illinois. At the very last minute, due to a past leg injury, Buck was selected among a short list of other soldiers to remain in the US to complete his military service at the Ammunition Depot in Hingham, Massachusetts, until his release from active duty in January 1954, and was transferred to and retained to the Marine Corps Reserve for eight more years, until his separation of service in 1960. He had earned his Honorary Discharge with a National Defense Medal.
Returning to civilian life in early 1954, he and Ebbie returned to Peoria where they again, made their home. It was from this time forward where they began family life. Four children were born from 1954 until 1961. Because of their love for California the family of six moved to Long Beach, CA. Buck had worked for a brief amount of time at Douglas Air, using his design skills learned from Caterpillar. It was shortly after the move to Southern California that he was offered a position at CAT, in San Leandro in Tool and Design which throughout the years Buck continued to achieve many promotions, moving up quickly from shift foreman into upper management. The family moved up north, to the San Francisco Bay Area where they remained until the children grew into adulthood.
Buck was a very hard workingman with strong work ethics; he was an excellent provider to family and home, and never brought his work stresses into the home. Being in upper management, he was known as a fair employer. Even during the Union strikes at CAT;Buck, in upper management and there fore not being a Union member was always revered as one to be fair to others and was always looked up to by all workers.
As well as being a hard worker and family man, he made lots of time for leisure. Every weekend the family of six would venture out on weekend trips. There seemed to always be somewhere to go to and see in the state's diverse climate and terrain. There were many trips to the ocean, many trips to the mountains. Buck was keen to purchase properties;one property most memorable was buying a ten-acre ranch within the coastal range between Livermore and San Jose called the San Antone Valley. It was on this property we had kept horses and donkeys and had enjoyed rural life. Horseback riding and hiking was always the "order of the day."
Buck had many interests, including but not limited to his love of the horse races. Aside from his enjoyment of horses at the ranch in "the hills", he enjoyed his hobby at the tracks, whether it was at Bay Meadows, Golden Gate Park or at the county fairs. He enjoyed bragging about his "horse ranch" at home. He was able to maintain a second home for the family in the Bay Area during this time and "the hills" were for the weekends. When he and Ebbie sold the property, the real estate interests expanded to Lake Tahoe area. It was right after his retirement from CAT in 1983 that he had acquired his Real Estate license and soon after, Broker's license. He and Ebbie had purchase a home in Kings Beach, northshore Lake Tahoe area, and he ran his real estate business for many years. There was also a home purchased during this time in Seaside where they enjoyed semi-retirement together in "the best of both worlds."Buck had stopped working full time completely, at72 years of age.
From age 78 he had battled Multiple Myeloma. He had won his battle with this cancer at the age of 82. He had further continued with other health problems but was always cheerful and positive, up until his demise from chronic kidney disease. He was in the loving care of Merrill Gardens of Monterey for the last four months of his productive and happy life. He had loved all his life, and he was loved. He passed away quietly and comfortably in his sleep.
It is not a coincidence that Buck had crossed into eternity on the exact date of the second- year anniversary of Ebbie's passing.
Of his immediate family, Buck is survived by his children: Dirk (Debbie) of Kings Beach, CA; Kathy (Edwin) of MiWuk Village, CA; Kimberly of Lincoln, NE; and Scott (Stephanie) of Monterey, CA. He also leaves six grandchildren: Justin, Beth, Steve, Melissa,Theresa and Austin. His great-grandchildren are: Jesse, Celeste, Ezekiel, Melanie and Daphne. Those who precede him are Ebbie, (2017) and his great-granddaughter Sophie Anne (2015).
As per his wishes, Buck's cremains will be dedicated to the sea at yet an undetermined date. Mission Mortuary of Monterey is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 9, 2019