Clarice "Rusti" Roher 1931 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Clarice "Rusti" Rohrer, age 89, died of natural causes September 7th, 2020, at her home in Gilbert, AZ.

Rusti was born August 26, 1931 in Lincoln, Illinois to Theresa & Virgil French. She went to St. Mary's of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana and earned a degree in Mathematics. She married John Rohrer on May 4, 1957. They moved out west in 1965 where they raised their 8 children along the Colorado River in Willow Beach, AZ.

Rusti said the best days of her life were raising her 8 children. She was a homemaker until the youngest went to school and she started teaching. She taught school for the next 20 years and was revered as an excellent and caring educator.

After retirement, Rusti and John traveled together to visit their children across the country. Rusti moved to Phoenix after her husband passed in 1999. She was very involved in her church and serving those in need through St. Vincent de Paul. She also had a love of nature and gardening.

Rusti played piano and taught some of her grandchildren to play as well. She had a deep passion for music.

She was a Godly woman who taught her children, "To thine own self be true."

She's survived by her 8 children; Anne Page (husband Brad), John Rohrer (wife Kelly), Mary Rohrer, Joe Rohrer (wife Beth), Cati Piorkowski (husband Marty), Jeanne Rohrer, Matt Rohrer (wife Diane) & Meg Kirby (husband Dennis); 15 grandchildren, Rebekah Chappell, Remington Rohrer, Matthew Rohrer, Seanna Edwards, Joey Rohrer, Samuel Rohrer, Seth Rohrer, Daniel Rohrer, Luke Rohrer, Jack Piorkowski, Johnathan Rohrer, Joey Rohrer, Justin Rohrer, Liz Ewing & Jacob Ewing; and 6 great grandchildren, Brodi Rohrer, Wyatt Rohrer, Sammy Rohrer, Cassidy Rohrer, Callan Rohrer & Paisleigh Burgett.

"This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it." Psalm 118:24

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul @ St. Benedict Catholic Church in Phoenix, AZ in memory of Clarice Rohrer.

Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store