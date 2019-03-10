|
Claude E. Brinner 1928 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Claude E. Brinner, 90, of Lincoln, passed away from his earthly home on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Springfield.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Peasley Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Thompson officiating.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Claude Elden Brinner was born July 20, 1928, in Atlanta, the son of Paul L. and Irene Frances Darnell Brinner. He was united in marriage with Nancy L. Hale on June 6, 1949. She preceded him in death on May 20, 2016.
They are the proud parents of three sons: Gregory - deceased (Patty) Brinner, Gary (Sue) Brinner, and Garland (Kathy) Brinner; three grandchildren: Stirling (Rebekah) Brinner, Ashley Brinner, and Kate (Gregory) Corder, and three great-grandchildren: Zoe, Tabby, and Konrad.
Claude was preceded in death by two sisters.
Claude and Nancy resided in Logan County most of their adult lives. He attended New Holland Schools and graduated from the New Holland High School part of the Class of 1946. They owned and operated mobile home parks and farms in Logan County. They were avid Airstream WBCC Travelers. They enjoyed camping with their friends in all of the states, plus Mexico, Nova Scotia, and other points of interest. They were fond of helping others. Both Nancy and Claude have given their bodies to be used in medical institutions for research and the help of others.
They were members of the First United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to the Oasis Senior Center or a .
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019