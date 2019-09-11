|
Claus Lowell Tanner 1936 - 2019
Mt. Pulaski, IL—Claus Lowell Tanner, 82, passed away at 3:25 p.m. on September 9, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Claus was born on December 10, 1936, in McCall, IL; son of Lowell Edgar and Marguerite (Bavery) Tanner. He married Rosalie Cadwell on June 14, 1959, in Carthage, IL. She survives him.
Also surviving are his children: Suzanne (Robert) Behle of Morton, IL, Michael Claus Tanner of Bloomington, IL, Marilyn (Darin) Blasiar of Chesterfield, MO, and Celeste (Thomas) Reynolds of Sandwich, MA; one brother: David (Hilda) Tanner of Petersburg, IL; one sister: Nancy Atto of Galesburg, IL; six grandchildren: Max Behle, Hannah Behle, Aurelia Reynolds, Juliana Reynolds, Adam Blasiar, and Andrew Blasiar; one great grandchild: Nicholas Behle.
Claus was a Music educator at Mt. Pulaski School District for 36 years and was the Choir Director at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pulaski for many years.
Services for Claus will be held at 10:00 a.m.on Monday, September 16, 2019, at The First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pulaski with Pastor David Hutton officiating. Visitation will take place from 2:00-5:00pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski. Burial will follow the services at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery, Mt. Pulaski. Memorial donations may be made in Claus' name to The First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pulaski or to the family which will later be applied to a music memorial scholarship at Mt. Pulaski High School.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019