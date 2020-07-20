Clyde Michael "Mike" Price 1943 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Clyde Michael "Mike" Price, 77, of Beason, passed away July 16, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Mike was born February 28, 1943 in Louisville, KY., the son of Clyde Price and Mildred (Kotur) Price. He married Vivian Paszkiewicz on February 8, 1964. Mike was employed at Frank's Oldsmobile and worked for the State of Illinois at the Lincoln Driver's Services Facility. He enjoyed bowling and horse shoes, camping, fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Vivian Price of Beason, daughters: Paula (Craig) Conrady, Kristie Price (Chad Bartman), Kelly Price (Jon Kufahl), and Katie (Chris) Harding; grandchildren: Curtis Michael Conrady, Josh Conrady, Clayton Bartman, Calvin Kufahl, Charlie Kufahl, Taylor Harding, Drew Harding, Silas Michael Harding, and Korbyn Harding; great grandchildren Easton Michael Conrady and Reid Conrady; he is also survived by brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother William "Billy" Price.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Center.



