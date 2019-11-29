|
Clyde Randolph Reynolds 1953 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Clyde Randolph Reynolds passed away at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield IL on November 22, 2019.
Clyde was born on January 30, 1953 in White Plains, NY - son of Charles Wesley and Ota (Thomas) Reynolds. He married Sharon Ann Felton on June 21st 1975 in Waukon, Iowa, who survives him.
Also surviving Clyde are his children: Wesley Thomas Reynolds (husband to Katie Marie Reynolds) living in Sherman, IL and Kathryn Anne Reynolds living in Lincoln, IL; two brothers: Charles Wesley Reynolds Jr. of Croton-on-Hudson, New York and Clayton Scott Reynolds of Weehawken, New Jersey; and grandchild Nora Jane Reynolds, daughter of Wesley and Katie Marie Reynolds. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents.
For over thirty years, Clyde owned and ran a successful insurance agency, Keystone Risk Management, out of Lincoln, IL. Many of Clyde's clients at Keystone Risk Management became lifelong, steadfast friends. Clyde was also heavily involved in the community. He spent years as the Lincoln/Logan Food Pantry Treasurer and served on a number of boards including those of Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln College, St. Clara's Rehabilitation & Senior Center, Castle Manor and Lincoln Community Theatre. He also served for many years on the vestry of Trinity Episcopal Church in Lincoln.
Services for Clyde will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lincoln, with Rev. Mark Evans officiating. There will be no visitation. However, there will be a light luncheon following the service at the Lincoln College Alumni Room. We ask for no flowers, but memorials may be made in Clyde's name to Trinity Episcopal Church, Logan County Food Pantry, St. Clara's Manor, Castle Manor, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital or Lincoln College.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019