Col. Morgan A. Downing 2019
Shalimar, FL—Col. Morgan A. Downing, 88, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home in Shalimar, FL. Born in Lincoln, IL., the son of Morgan O. and Lucille (Lessen) Downing, Morgan married Betty Redfairn November, 1952. She survives along with their three children, Gaye Lee (Kevin) Gallagher, Dee Ann (Dale) Carlson, and Morgan Dean (Sharon) Downing. Five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one brother, Dean (Glenda) Downing also survive.
Col. Mogan A. Downing served 30 years in the Airforce receiving distinguished honors. Morgan was a man who cared deeply for his family. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
His parents and one brother, Major Wayne A. Downing, preceded Morgan in death.
A private family service will be at a later date.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019