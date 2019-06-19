|
|
Colin (Thomas) Shull 1963 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Colin Thomas Shull, 56, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday June 14, 2019 at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield.
Colin was born on January 22, 1963 in Lincoln to Darwin and Norma (Holmes) Shull. He worked for the Logan Mason Rehab Center in Lincoln.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Shull of Lincoln, IL, two children, Heather Durbin of Decatur, IL, and Cody Shull of Lincoln, IL, and his mother Norma Snyder of Chestnut, one brother, Dennis (Mamie) Shull of Lincoln, two sisters, Jan Kissick of Lincoln, Kathy (Kenny) Aderman of Atlanta and two grandsons, Tristan and Aiden Durbin.
Colin was preceded in death by his father, Darwin Shull, stepfather, Stanley Snyder, and one sister, Christine Peasley.
Memorials may be made to the .
Private family services will be held at Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 19 to June 21, 2019