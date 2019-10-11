The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
Connie Rankin Obituary
Connie Rankin 1963 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Connie Rankin, 55, of Lincoln passed away on Thursday, October 11, 2019 at Aperion Care Peoria Heights, Peoria, IL.
Connie was born on November 9, 1963 in Lincoln, IL; the daughter of Offie D. "Jim" and Jessie W. (Sheley) Rankin.
Connie is survived by her mother; her siblings,Joyce Rankin,Donna (Vern) Schoof, Howard (Jennie) Rankin, and Gary Rankin; she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her father; her brother, Bill Rankin; and one great-niece.
Connieloved and lived for The Logan County Fair, especially the cow shows and the horse races. Connie also enjoyed playing bingo, getting lost in a good book, and playing sudokus. She loved movies as well, especially the Hallmark channel and Disney movies.
Services for Connie will be held at 10:00am on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Visitation will take place from 2:00-5:00pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Richmond Grove Cemetery in New Holland, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Connie's name to The Logan County Fair Association or Logan County 4-H.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
