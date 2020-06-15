Connie Rayburn-Donath
Lincoln, IL - Connie Rayburn-Donath, 66 passed on Sunday June 14, 2020 at Hopedale Medical Complex. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.