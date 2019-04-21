Crystal Lynn Hickey 1961 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Crystal Lynn Hickey, 57, of Lincoln, was called home on April 20, 2019 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL surrounded by peace and love.

Crystal was born on July 24, 1961 in Pinckneyville, IL, the daughter of Donald L. "DR" and Bonnie D. (Fehrmann) Ragland. She married David A. Hickey on June 6, 1981 in Lincoln, IL. He survives her in Lincoln.

Crystal is also survived by her children, Amber Hickey of Lincoln, Adam (Amy) Hickey of Hartsburg, and Autumn Hickey of Lincoln; her sister, Candace (Steve) Buche of Pflugerville, TX; one beloved grandchild, Gage Adam Hickey; numerous nieces and nephews; and her poodle, Jack.

Crystal was preceded in death by her parents.

Crystal was a manufacturing coordinator at Eaton Corporation in Lincoln for many years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln, and a graduate of LCHS Class of 1979. Crystal was an avid supporter of Toys for Tots and . She was also a Disney Fanatic.

Services for Crystal will be held at 1:30pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Visitation will take place three hours prior to the service (10:00am-1:00pm) also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Atlanta Cemetery, Atlanta, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Crystal's name to or Zion Lutheran School. Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019