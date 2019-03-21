|
Cynthia Sue Huddlestun 1950 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Cynthia Sue Huddlestun, 68, of Lincoln, passed away March 19, 2019, at The Christian Village.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in New Union Cemetery.
Cynthia was born November 6, 1950, in Lincoln, the daughter of Wendell and Margaret Newhouse. She was formerly employed as a cook and cafeteria manager at ALMH. She was a member of Lincoln Christian Church.
Surviving are her mother, Margaret Newhouse; son, Jim Huddlestun (Beverly); step grandchildren, Kayla Bennett, Kyle Bennett, Kaleb Bennett, Raven Nance-Fletcher, Ryan Nance-Donaldson, Lane Berglin (Miranda), and Jake Berglin; and brother, Mark Newhouse.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019