Dale W. Lessen 2019
Lincoln, IL— Dale W. Lessen, 57, passed away at Memorial Medical Center on April 17, 2019.
Dale was born in Lincoln, IL; son of William and Frances (Geriets) Lessen. He married Sarah Isbell on November 6, 1993, in Hartsburg, IL. She survives him.
Also surviving Dale is his father; his daughters, Shelby Lessen of Peoria, IL and Ashley Lessen of Lincoln, IL; his sisters, Linda Maxey of Lincoln, IL, Colleen (Jim) Anning of Williamsville, IL, and Susan (Jim) Gehlbach of Lincoln, IL; and his faithful companion,: Charlie. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Dale was a member of the United Methodist Church in Lincoln, part owner of Cashless Racing, Secretary of Hartsburg Grain Elevator, but above all he was a loving husband to his wife Sarah and the best dad in the world to his girls. Dale chose to be a organ donor and with the help of Gift of Hope others will live on.
Services for Dale will be 10:00 a.m. Friday April 26, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Lincoln with Rev. Michael Paulson and Rev. Brad Curtis officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday April 25, 2019, also at the church. Burial at Hartsburg Union Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Dale's name to Gift of Hope, Logan County (), and the First United Methodist Church. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019