Dale W. Lessen 2019

Lincoln, IL— Dale W. Lessen, 57, passed away at Memorial Medical Center on April 17, 2019.

Dale was born in Lincoln, IL; son of William and Frances (Geriets) Lessen. He married Sarah Isbell on November 6, 1993, in Hartsburg, IL. She survives him.

Also surviving Dale is his father; his daughters, Shelby Lessen of Peoria, IL and Ashley Lessen of Lincoln, IL; his sisters, Linda Maxey of Lincoln, IL, Colleen (Jim) Anning of Williamsville, IL, and Susan (Jim) Gehlbach of Lincoln, IL; and his faithful companion,: Charlie. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Dale was a member of the United Methodist Church in Lincoln, part owner of Cashless Racing, Secretary of Hartsburg Grain Elevator, but above all he was a loving husband to his wife Sarah and the best dad in the world to his girls. Dale chose to be a organ donor and with the help of Gift of Hope others will live on.

Services for Dale will be 10:00 a.m. Friday April 26, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Lincoln with Rev. Michael Paulson and Rev. Brad Curtis officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday April 25, 2019, also at the church. Burial at Hartsburg Union Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Dale's name to Gift of Hope, Logan County ( ), and the First United Methodist Church. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019