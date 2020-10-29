Danny W. Brooks 1949 - 2020

Atlanta, IL—Danny W. Brooks, 71, of Atlanta, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his home.

Visitation for Danny will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Atlanta Christian Church from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Atlanta Christian Church on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Mr. Doug Maris will officiate.

Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Danny was born September 10, 1949, in Lincoln, Illinois, the son of Herman W. and Mildred J. Logan Brooks. He married his wife of 52 years, Linda Halsey, on April 19, 1968. She survives.

Also surviving are three sons: Rodney, of Atlanta; Keith (Kim) of Lincoln; and Bradley (Gina) of Bloomington; a brother: Terry (Carol) of Lincoln; and a half-sister: Connie (Wayne) Turner of Atlanta; grandchildren: Austin, Caedan, and Jack Brooks, and Rebecca (Max) Van Rheeden; and great-grandson: Abel Brooks.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ronnie; and one grandson, Jordan.

Dan attended Atlanta Elementary and High Schools and Lincoln Junior College. He then became a union laborer, working with his father, uncle Harold Brooks, and cousin Rick Brooks, for Brooks Masonry Construction in Bloomington. He later worked as a corrections officer at Logan Corrections in Lincoln, retiring after a workplace accident.

Dan loved sports and served as a coach for his boys' little league teams. He loved watching them grow and develop their skills and never missed a game if at all possible. He was very proud of the men and fathers they became. He loved nothing more than family get-togethers with his children and grandchildren.

In retirement Dan grew to love golf and the many friends he made at North Greens Golf Course. He also enjoyed his twice a day trips to the Country Aire restaurant to discuss the news of the day with "the guys."

A special thanks to Dale and Liz Kindred ... Liz for her cookies and sweet tea, and Dale for the special care he provided Dan with his many visits and rides around the country to get Dan out and about when he could no longer drive. Thanks to lifelong friend, Yaletta Batterton, for her constant support. Also thanks to the staff at Country Aire for taking great care of Dan during his visits so he could enjoy the camaraderie as long as possible.

Thanks also to Springfield Memorial Home Hospice for their dedicated and compassionate staff -- Michelle, Abbie, Teela, Becky, Emma, and Beth.

Memorials may be made to the Atlanta Christian Church.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.



