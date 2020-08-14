1/1
Daron Whittaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daron Whittaker 1970 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Daron Whittaker, 50, of Lincoln, passed away August 11, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Private family services will be held at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Daron was born February 27, 1970 in Lincoln, IL., the son of Garry Whittaker and Antoinette "Toni" (Kazakaitis) Whittaker.
He married Melinda Sanders. From that union came two daughters: Alisa and Breanna.
Surviving is his father Garry (Gloria) Whittaker of Riverton, IL., long time companion Susan Bailey of Lincoln, IL., and daughters Alisa Whittaker of Lincoln, IL., and Breanna Whittaker, United States Air Force stationed in Guam.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his mother.
Daron was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He was formerly employed at Lincoln College in Security.
Daron enjoyed gardening, loved his cats, enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Memorial donations may be made to Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved