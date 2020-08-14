Daron Whittaker 1970 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Daron Whittaker, 50, of Lincoln, passed away August 11, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.

Private family services will be held at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Daron was born February 27, 1970 in Lincoln, IL., the son of Garry Whittaker and Antoinette "Toni" (Kazakaitis) Whittaker.

He married Melinda Sanders. From that union came two daughters: Alisa and Breanna.

Surviving is his father Garry (Gloria) Whittaker of Riverton, IL., long time companion Susan Bailey of Lincoln, IL., and daughters Alisa Whittaker of Lincoln, IL., and Breanna Whittaker, United States Air Force stationed in Guam.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his mother.

Daron was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He was formerly employed at Lincoln College in Security.

Daron enjoyed gardening, loved his cats, enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

Memorial donations may be made to Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago.



