Darrell R. Knowles 1957 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Darrell R. Knowles, 63, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Darrell was born on January 12, 1957, in Lincoln, IL, the son of Raymond and Gretchen (Lolling) Knowles. Darrell married Marge Miller on January 2, 1986 in Lincoln, IL. She survives him in Lincoln.

Darrell is also survived by his sons, Toby (Sara) Knowles of East Peoria, IL, and Travis Knowles of Lincoln, IL; and his two grandsons Kaedin and Gavin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, and uncles.

Darrell was an avid deer hunter, loved going to auctions and was a people person, not knowing a stranger. He was a retired Corrections Officer Sgt.

A private family service will be held at a later date officiated by Rev. Mark Peters. A visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln, IL. (face masks and social distancing protocols will be followed) in addition, the family requests that everyone wear casual clothes (Blue jeans). Memorial donations may be made in Darrell's name to Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL.



