David Boyd 1959 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—David Boyd, 60, a lifelong Lincoln resident, passed away on February 26th, 2020. He was surrounded by family as he heroically finished the most fierce
battle of his life, against Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), at St. Louis University Hospital. He fought with incredible dignity and was awarded with a Heavenly designation.
Dave was born on April 5th, 1959 in Lincoln, IL to George David "Dave" Boyd (m. Debra Boyd) and Sandra "Sue" (Ketcham) Boyd, both still living. He is survived by many including 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and his sister Angela (Boyd) Kurtz, husband Kevin Kurtz, and adult children Meghan & Cameron Kurtz.
From an early age, Dave sought freedom and adventure. He often found both through the sounds of Harley Davidson motorcycles, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and many other enjoyable parts of life. Almost anyone who knew Dave Boyd, knows that he lived a life full of passion, intensity, freedom, hard work, and a desire to enjoy the moment no matter the curveballs life threw at him. He was a loyal friend and always held a deep love for and endless aspirations for all 3 of his children and 5 grandchildren.
Dave Boyd went to work at Myers Industries days after graduating high school and learned to build products with an eye toward high quality precision. Upon the closing of Myers Ind. after his 27 ½ years of work there, Dave transitioned his skills into a career of building magnificent custom residential kitchens.
Dave married twice and had 3 children whom he loved dearly, Joe, Chelsie, & Samantha. Though both marriages ended, he loved his children deeply and held onto them as closely as he knew how. Eventually he was blessed with 5 grandchildren. Joe & Teresa Boyd gave him Aiyana, Azariah, & Abriona Boyd who all reside in Branson, MO. Chelsie & Cameron Wyatt gave him Duncan Wyatt and they reside in Edinburgh, Scotland. Samantha Boyd gave him Ava Grace Drew and they reside in Forsyth, GA.
The year that he spent battling leukemia is not something that he nor his family or friends would ever have desired, but it created the opportunity for him to grow extraordinarily close to his children, grandchildren, other family members, and many friends. He grew into praying for others often and showing immense gratitude for even the smallest of things. He told many that Christmas 2019 with his family was the best day that he ever had. We love you and miss you Dave, David, Davey, Half Can, Dad, Grandpa. Enjoy Heaven. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ in Lincoln. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at the church on Monday, March 9, 2020. Burial will be in Harmony Cemetery in rural Beason. Memorials may be made to . Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020