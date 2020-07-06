David Robert Crawford Sr. "Corky" 2020

Lincoln, IL—David Robert Crawford Sr. "Corky", 78, of Lincoln, passed away June 17, 2020 at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. There will be no services at this time.

Corky was a truck driver. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He enjoyed reading, especially car books, and playing solitaire on his computer.

Surviving are his wife Dorothy (Allen) Crawford, his children: David R. Crawford Jr., Tammy Crawford, Debra Crawford, Jeffrey Scott Crawford, and Diane Scheid; and his brother Richard Crawford "Cookie".

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Judy Sutton.

Memorials may be made to the family.



