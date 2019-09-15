|
|
David Walter Klockenga 1941 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—On September 13, 2019, David W. Klockenga passed away at his home in Lincoln, IL surrounded by loved ones at the age of 78 . He was born to Walter and Virginia (Sheley) Klockenga on May 25, 1941 in Lincoln, Illinois. David graduated from Lincoln Community High School in 1960. On October 5, 1962, David married Eunice Wall in Lincoln.
He worked at Logan FS and the Bottle Factory. David followed in his father's footsteps and farmed independently. He served on the Chester-East Lincoln and Chester Township Board for many years. He was a sponsor of the Logan County Fair Calf Scramble.
David was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Eunice Klockenga; his four adoring daughters, Debbie (David) Gleason, Kathy (Darrell) Steffens, Renee' (Billy) Garner all of Lincoln and Heidi (Bradley) Zierott of Murdock, NE; many loving grandchildren; Shelbie Gleason, Colton Amberg, Malorie Gleason, Morgan Gleason, Seth Gleason, Katlyn Steffens, Merritt Steffens, Samantha Garner, Nicholas Garner, Ella Zierott, Zoe Zierott and Haddie Zierott; great-grandchildren; Kace Garner, Adelyn Garner, Atley Garner, and Kaysleigh Garner, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family. David was a caring son, loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to many.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the health care providers, especially Dr. Dennis Carroll and his staff.
A memorial service for David will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Steven Goodwin officiating. There will be no visitation. There will be a private family burial at Zion Cemetery. Memorials may be made in David's name to the , Logan County Paramedic Association, Lincoln Railer Basketball Program and Logan County Fair Calf Scramble. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019