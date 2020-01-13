|
David Wayne Johnson 1954 - 2020
Middletown, IL—David Wayne Johnson, 65, of Middletown passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
David was born on December 5, 1954 in Lincoln, IL; the son of Kenneth and Jane (Bennett) Johnson. He married Diane Kunz on July 14, 1979 in Springfield, IL. She survives in Middletown.
David is also survived by his father, Kenneth; his sons, Kenny (Michelle) Johnson and Paul (Chelsea) Johnson; his sister, Linda (Randy) Rodems; and his grandchildren, Carter, Cooper, Bennett, Talon, Adalynn, and one on the way, Eli.
David was preceded in death by his mother; and his brother, Jerry Boward.
David was a proud lifelong member of UAW Local Union 974. He loved fishing, cooking, and all things racing, especially dirt track races. Above all else, David loved his family.
A graveside service for David will be held at 11:30am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Irish Grove Cemetery in Middletown. A time for visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. Memorial donations may be made in David's name to The Sons of The American Legion Post #672.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020