Dawson Gregory Howe 2019 - 2019
Ivesdale, IL—Dawson Gregory Howe, infant son of Adam and Lacy (Gregory) Howe of Ivesdale, passed away on August 31, 2019 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Dawson was born August 28, 2019 at Carle Hospital.
Dawson is survived by his parents Adam and Lacy Howe of Ivesdale; grandparents, Richard (Kimberly) Howe of Mt. Pulaski, Darrell (Jane) Gregory of Effingham; great grandmother's, Jane Schaffer of East Peoria, Shirley Burdine of Flora; and great-great grandmother, Rose Kelley of Peoria.
Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Crossroads Church, Monticello. Funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Randy Hinshaw officiating. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019