Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL 61723
217-648-2001
Deanna M. Bender Obituary
Atlanta, IL—Deanna M. Bender, 65, of Atlanta, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Roaches Chapel Cemetery at a later date.
Deanna Marie Axne was born on December 1, 1954, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Glenn O. and Florence M. Easley Axne. She was united in marriage to Dale J. Bender on June 3, 1972. He survives.
Also surviving are her children: Elizabeth Ann Mullican, Robyn Lynn (Tim) White, and Eric J. (Ashley) Bender; five grandchildren: Nicole, Cody, Dylan, Jolene, and Ellis; one great-grandchild: Jazmyn; and one brother: Steven (Dorinda) Axne.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Deanna graduated from Moline High School in 1972 and later Black Hawk College in Moline. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Atlanta.
Deanna was employed at DaVita Health Care in Bloomington as a dialysis technician.
Memorials may be made to the UIC Division of Transplant Surgery, 840 S. Wood Street, MC 961, Suite 402, Chicago, IL 60612.
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020
