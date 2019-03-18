Home

Kerrigan-Peasley Funeral Home
401 Delavan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-8141
Dee Troy Pruitt


Dee Troy Pruitt Obituary
Dee Troy Pruitt 1946 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Dee Troy Pruitt, 72, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center in Normal.
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Jefferson Street Christian Church in Lincoln with Mr. Michael Mallick officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will be in New Union Cemetery on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
Dee Troy Pruitt was born April 27, 1946, in Tacoma, Washington, the son of Andrew Dee and Kate Jacqueline Detroit Pruitt. He was united in marriage to Myla Beth Rector on June 12, 1971. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughters, Lisa (Robert) Worthen, and Erin (Jerry) Barraclough; and four grandchildren: Elika and Javan Barraclough, and Waverly and Hadley Worthen.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Andrew (Barbara) Pruitt and K. Jacqueline (Edward) Sennett.
Dee received his Bachelor's Degree from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington; Master's degree from Lincoln Christian University; and his PHD from Newburgh Theological Seminary in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was employed at Kroger's in Lincoln for many years. Next he became the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local #536 in Peoria from 1989 to 2012.
Dee lived for and loved Jesus Christ. He was an active member of Jefferson Street Christian Church, Sunday School teacher, Small Group Leader and Elder.
He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. He had a great sense of humor that caused others to laugh. He loved life and wanted to see others happy. Dee had a kind and gentle heart that drew others to him. He always enjoyed spending time tinkering around the house with any home improvement projects.
Memorials may be made to Jefferson Street Christian Church or Little Galilee Christian Camp.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019
