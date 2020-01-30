|
|
Dennis James Kimberlin 1954 - 2020
Chandler, AZ—Dennis James Kimberlin, 65, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. Dennis was born on May 1, 1954, the son of William and Frances (Himelsbach) Kimberlin. He married Debra Kimberlin on September 1, 1984 in Stanhope, NJ. She precedes him in death. Dennis is survived by his children, Jillian Kimberlin and Justin Kimberlin; his brother, David (Barb) Kimberlin; his mother, Frances Kimberlin. Dennis is survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William Ellsworth Kimberlin and his wife, Debra Ann Kimberlin. A memorial service will be held on February 22, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona; the place and time to be determined. Memorial donations may be made in Dennis' name to the . Memorial flowers and cards can be sent to the following address: The Kimberlin's, 2225 W Frye Road Unit 2082, Chandler, AZ 85224.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, 2020