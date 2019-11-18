|
|
Dennis Minick 1956 - 2019
Atlanta, IL—Dennis Minick, 63, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on November 17, 2019.
Dennis was born on July 3, 1956 in Lincoln, IL; son of Robert and Theresa Jane (Downey) Minick. He married Carmen Bogart on November 27, 1998 at West Side Christian Church in Springfield, IL. She survives him.
Also surviving Dennis is his mother; two daughters: Emily (Curtis) Clampet of Lincoln, IL and Sarah (Tyler) Miller of Sierra Leone, West Africa; five grandsons: Hawken and Barrett Clampet and Connor, Finnigan, and Sullivan Miller; his siblings: Linda Wilson, Karen Lovelace, Mike Minick, Debra Ebelherr, and John Minick. He was preceded in death by his father.
Dennis was a member of West Side Christian Church in Springfield and was the Business Manager at Operating Engineers Local 965. He proudly served in the United States Air Force.
A memorial gathering for Dennis will take place from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 22, 2019 at West Side Christian Church in Springfield, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Dennis' name to Hopeorphanhome.org
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019