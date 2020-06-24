Diana K. Huffman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana K. Huffman 1954 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Diana K. Huffman, 65, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 6:28 p.m. at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center in Normal.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta.
Cremation Rites will be accorded. Her final resting place will be at Irish Grove Cemetery in Middletown.
Diana Kay Ross was born July 1, 1954, in Gibson City, the daughter of Teddy L. Ross and Betty Simmons. She married Edward Huffman on December 31, 1970. He preceded her in death on August 23, 1973.
Diana is survived by her children: Michelle (Mark) Shuck, Eddie Huffman, and Betsy (Jeff Milliman) Huffman; three brothers: Carl (Tina) Ross, Marvin Ross, and Doug Ross; three sisters: Martha (Ken Gill) Simmons, Kimberly Johnson, and Sandra Swearingen; best friend, Donna Bolyard; step-father, Donald Simmons; step-mother, Dorothy Ross; nine grandchildren: Nicholas (Kailey Hornsby) White, Tyler (Mikala) Smith, Nichole Smith, Camey Fisher, Alexis Huffman, Chris Huffman, Seth Huffman, Fallon Huffman, and Weston Huffman; six great-grandchildren: Colton Smith, Lillee Smith, Novalee Smith, Annalise Jones, Dawson Jullian, and Arilynn Gross; and her loving dog, Macey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Donna Ross.
Diana retired last year from the Lincoln Wal-Mart. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, camping, and crafting, and spending time with her family and friends. She was the best baker and cook ever. She was a huge fan of Alice Cooper and Jimmie Johnson, and she loved the Cubs and Oregon Ducks.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL 61723
217-648-2001
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved