Diana K. Huffman 1954 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Diana K. Huffman, 65, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 6:28 p.m. at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center in Normal.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta.
Cremation Rites will be accorded. Her final resting place will be at Irish Grove Cemetery in Middletown.
Diana Kay Ross was born July 1, 1954, in Gibson City, the daughter of Teddy L. Ross and Betty Simmons. She married Edward Huffman on December 31, 1970. He preceded her in death on August 23, 1973.
Diana is survived by her children: Michelle (Mark) Shuck, Eddie Huffman, and Betsy (Jeff Milliman) Huffman; three brothers: Carl (Tina) Ross, Marvin Ross, and Doug Ross; three sisters: Martha (Ken Gill) Simmons, Kimberly Johnson, and Sandra Swearingen; best friend, Donna Bolyard; step-father, Donald Simmons; step-mother, Dorothy Ross; nine grandchildren: Nicholas (Kailey Hornsby) White, Tyler (Mikala) Smith, Nichole Smith, Camey Fisher, Alexis Huffman, Chris Huffman, Seth Huffman, Fallon Huffman, and Weston Huffman; six great-grandchildren: Colton Smith, Lillee Smith, Novalee Smith, Annalise Jones, Dawson Jullian, and Arilynn Gross; and her loving dog, Macey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Donna Ross.
Diana retired last year from the Lincoln Wal-Mart. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, camping, and crafting, and spending time with her family and friends. She was the best baker and cook ever. She was a huge fan of Alice Cooper and Jimmie Johnson, and she loved the Cubs and Oregon Ducks.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.