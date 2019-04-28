|
Diana L. Brown 1938 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Diana L. Brown, 80, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
A Mass of Christian Burial service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Edward Ohm officiating.
Visitation will be held at church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Lincoln.
Diana L. Brown was born on May 13, 1938, in Lincoln, the daughter of Margaret Hardy. She was raised by her grandparents, Herman and Lydia Eckler. Diana was united in marriage to Oren Brown. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sons: Craig (Katie) Howard and Darren Howard; one grandson: Jack Howard; and two great-grandchildren: Aspen and Brooklyn Howard.
Diana was preceded in death by one grandson, Ross Howard.
She graduated from Athens Community High School in 1956.
Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019