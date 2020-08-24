Diane Yvonne Adye 1938 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Diane Yvonne Cocklin Adye ,82, passed away at 1:38 p.m. on August 22, 2020 at her home.

Our loving mother, Diane Yvonne Cocklin Adye was born Saturday, April 30, 1938 in Louisa County, Iowa to Dean and Nadine Cocklin. June 14, 1953, she married Gerry Gene Adye and birthed 7 beautiful children. Years after Gerry's death, she married Myrle Adye, December 12, 1978. She is preceded in death by her mother and father; first husband, Gerry; second husband, Myrle; brother, Jerry Cocklin; sons, Scottie Jo and Kurk Adye; and grandson's Todd Blaum and Devon Sykes. She is survived by her sisters, Sherry (Rick) Parkhurst and Mary Jane Tank; children, Jim (Janice) Adye, Tamara (Bill) Sykes, Bandy (Kitty) Adye, Wendy Adye, Penny Adye-Griffin. She had 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Diane worked at Lehn and Fink for 29 years. After retirement, she excelled at running her own cleaning business for more than 20 years. She was a member of the Middletown Methodist Church for many years. She served the Middletown Tree Commission from 1991-1997, of which 3 of those years she was an Arborist, putting Middletown on the map as Tree City USA. She was nominated for Citizen of the Year. Generations of "kids" came to her home annually for the Halloween popcorn balls.

Diane is eternally resting after many years of searching for sleep, at the age of 82. She was a remarkable woman in every facet of life and left her legacy everywhere that she touched. She was a genuine friend to anyone she met. Our family, the community and the world as a whole has lost a special soul. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Graveside services for Diane will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Irish Grove Cemetery in Middletown, IL. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.



