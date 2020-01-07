|
Dixie Stingley Ritterbush 1937 - 2020
Fulton, MO—Dixie Stingley Ritterbush, 82, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at The Neighborhoods by Tiger Place in Columbia.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at Arnold Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Foreman officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Visitation is Saturday from 1 p.m. until services at the funeral home.
Dixie was born on November 16, 1937, in Mexico, the daughter of Gerald and Eva (Tate) Rivers. In 1954, she married Harry Joseph Stingley. Dixie later married Ron Ritterbush on June 14, 1989.
Dixie took great pleasure watching her children participate in sports in their younger years and was a supporter of Khoury League. She was a very proud mom and grandmother of all her family. Dixie devoted much of her time sewing items for residents at Missouri Veterans Home. She enjoyed helping and serving others at the Handi-Shop.
Dixie loved the casinos. Video poker was her game. She will be missed by many, including the casinos, who may now experience a revenue drop.
Survivors include four children, Danny (Barb) Stingley of Overland Park, KS, Rick (Mary) Stingley of Kansas City, Chris Stingley Hemenway of Lincoln, IL and Paul (Tricia) Stingley of Fulton; eight grandchildren, Dr. Cara (Chaz) Rumage of Olathe, KS, Brianna (Chris) Hart of Lenexa, KS, Dr. Sarah Stingley of Charlotte, NC, Ellie Stingley of Kansas City, Daniel Hemenway of Chicago, IL, Gracie Hemenway of Lincoln, IL, Molly Stingley of Fulton and Ellen Stingley of Fulton; one sister, Laverne Parker of Mexico; and one brother, Richard Rivers of New Orleans, LA.
Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Ritterbush, and four brothers, Frank Rivers, Ramon Rivers, Donald Rivers and Darrel Rivers.
Memorial donations may be made to the Handi-Shop or Mexico Veterans Home. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020