Don B. Hitchcock 1935 - 2019
Emden, IL—Don B. Hitchcock, 84, of Emden, passed away November 24, 2019 at Hopedale Medical Center.
Visitation will be 4-6 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Peters Lutheran Church, Emden.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, November 29, 2019 also at the church with Pastor Schurter officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, San Jose, IL. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home, Lincoln has been entrusted with his care.
Don was born July 30, 1935 in Emden, IL., the son of Harry and Anna (Wickert) Hitchcock. He married Phyllis Marie Nelson on June 16, 1957 in San Jose, IL.
He was employed by Cutler Hammer for more than 40 years. He was a lifelong member of St Peters Lutheran Church, Emden. Don was an avid gardener, a beekeeper, planted trees around Emden, enjoyed food, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He spent his retirement years keeping busy with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife Phyllis Hitchcock of Emden, IL.; children: Karen (Richard) Lessen of Delavan, IL., Eric (Penny) Hitchcock of Harrisburg, NC., and Kathleen Hitchcock-Fitzpatrick of Normal, IL.; grandchildren: Bryan, Sarah, Mark, Ashton, Keith, Payton, and Colin; great grandchildren Brandon, Caid, Kinsey, and Crue also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, and sister Marilyn.
Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics, Illinois.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019