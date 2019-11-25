Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home
620 Pulaski
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-2638
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Hitchcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don B. Hitchcock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don B. Hitchcock Obituary
Don B. Hitchcock 1935 - 2019
Emden, IL—Don B. Hitchcock, 84, of Emden, passed away November 24, 2019 at Hopedale Medical Center.
Visitation will be 4-6 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Peters Lutheran Church, Emden.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, November 29, 2019 also at the church with Pastor Schurter officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, San Jose, IL. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home, Lincoln has been entrusted with his care.
Don was born July 30, 1935 in Emden, IL., the son of Harry and Anna (Wickert) Hitchcock. He married Phyllis Marie Nelson on June 16, 1957 in San Jose, IL.
He was employed by Cutler Hammer for more than 40 years. He was a lifelong member of St Peters Lutheran Church, Emden. Don was an avid gardener, a beekeeper, planted trees around Emden, enjoyed food, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He spent his retirement years keeping busy with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife Phyllis Hitchcock of Emden, IL.; children: Karen (Richard) Lessen of Delavan, IL., Eric (Penny) Hitchcock of Harrisburg, NC., and Kathleen Hitchcock-Fitzpatrick of Normal, IL.; grandchildren: Bryan, Sarah, Mark, Ashton, Keith, Payton, and Colin; great grandchildren Brandon, Caid, Kinsey, and Crue also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, and sister Marilyn.
Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics, Illinois.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -