Don Earl Morgan 1946 - 2019
Emden, IL—Don Earl Morgan, Emden, IL, age 73, passed away on September 13, 2019, at his home in Emden.
Funeral home: Fricke-Calvert-Schrader, Lincoln, IL. There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date in Hartsburg Union Cemetery.
Don Morgan was born on April 26, 1946, Lincoln, IL, the son of Earl "Curly" and JoAnn Hitchcock Morgan. Surviving are his nieces, Jeanine Lee Bruketa, of Chicago, and Denise Lynn Little, of Florida, and nephews Patrick and Matthew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Jackie Bruketa.
Don was retired. He was an animal lover and care giver to cats.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019