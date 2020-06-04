Donald A. Awe 1939 - 2020

Elkhart, IL—Donald A. "Don" Awe, 81, of Elkhart, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Kline Cemetery in rural Broadwell. Rev. Jonathan Buescher will officiate. Military Rites to be accorded by Elkhart American Legion Post #616.

Donald Albert Awe was born January 3, 1939, in Lincoln, the son of Albert Herman and Alma Hinck Awe. He was united in marriage with Sharon Lee Talkington. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Debby (Rick) Aylesworth, , Douglas (Marsha) Awe, Lisa (Bill) Glaze, and Randy (Jennifer) Awe; seven grandchildren: Dustin Aylesworth, Chase (Leah) Aylesworth, Lukas Aylesworth, Clay Aylesworth, Pearl Glaze, Cole (Brooklyn) Awe, and Jessica Awe; three-and-half-great-grandchildren: Talen, Reid, and Knox; and three sisters: Doris Mappes, Ruth (Jim) Hodgin, and Vera McClurer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother: Louise Mayer Awe, and one brother: Paul Awe.

Don graduated from Zion Lutheran School in Mt. Pulaski and then Elkhart High School in 1956. He attended the University of Illinois and proudly served in the United States Army Reserves.

During his 4-H years, Don participated in the Inaugural calf scramble at the Logan County Fair in 1952. He won the champion Scramble Steer Show in 1953.

Don was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski, Logan County Farm Bureau, Young Farmers, and American Angus Association. He served on Logan County Angus Association Board, Logan County Fair Scramble Calf Committee, and the school boards for Elkhart-Mt. Pulaski District #23 and Zion Lutheran School. He belonged to American Legion Post #616 in Elkhart. Don was an avid Cubs fan and 4-H supporter. He had a great passion for sports, especially any that involved his grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran School in Mt. Pulaski.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store