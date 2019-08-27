|
Donald E. Aper 1934 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Donald E. Aper, 85, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at The Christian Village Nursing Home in Lincoln.
A Celebration of Life Service for Don will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson Street Christian Church with Mr. Michael Mallick and Mr. J.K. Jones officiating.
Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Christian Church.
Burial will be at Zion Cemetery at a later date.
Donald Edward Aper was born on March 29, 1934, in Hartsburg, the son of Esdert Edward and Rebecca Aldag Aper. He was united in marriage to Shirley Miller on July 15, 1956. She survives.
Also surviving are their children: Teresa (Mark) Luken and Dan (Mary) Aper, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters: Phyllis Aper and Jeanette Hill.
Don graduated from Hartsburg High School in 1952 and then served in the United States Army in Germany for 18 months during the Korean War. He then returned to Logan County to farm in the Hartsburg and Broadwell area for 44 years. Don then worked as a Bailiff at the Logan County Courthouse for 12 years.
He was a member of the Jefferson Street Christian Church. Don was a former member of the Broadwell Christian Church and served on the board. He also served on the Broadwell Grade School Board and helped to organize Crimestoppers in Lincoln.
Don was a faithful servant of God who treasured his family and friends. He will be missed dearly by those who love him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jefferson Street Christian Church, The Christian Village, or the .
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019