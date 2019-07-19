|
|
Donald E. (Dinks) Steffens 1951 - 2019
Lakeland, FL—Donald E. Steffens (Dinks), formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully July 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, Florida. Lakeland has been his home for the last 17 years.
Dinks, 68, was born January 2, 1951 to Floyd and Beulah Steffens. Dinks married Vicki LeMasters October 8, 1981 where they raised two sons, Chuck (Lisa) and Darrell in Lincoln, before moving to Lakeland, FL.
Vicki preceded him in death after 38 years of marriage. His father, Floyd Sr., sister Margaret, and brother Floyd Jr., also preceded him.
"Papa's Princess" was his granddaughter, Molly. Surviving also are his mother, Beulah, brother Bill (LeAnn), sisters Barb, Linda (Gerald), Marsha (Paul) and the best friends he could have had, Larry and Bonnie Payne.
Dinks worked at the Bottle Factory for 34 years, before retiring to Lakeland where he continued to help people by landscaping and handyman jobs.
At Dinks request, there will be no service. Cremation is being performed by Lakeland Funeral and Memorial Gardens.
Donations in honor of Dinks may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from July 19 to July 23, 2019