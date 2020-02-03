The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Donald Ritchhart 1926 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—LINCOLN-Donald R. "Don" Ritchhart, 93, passed away at St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln on January 31, 2020.
Don was born on September 12. 1926 in Broadwell, IL; son of Paul and Eva (Ackerson) Ritchhart. He married Ruth Colson on March 17, 1946. Ruth survives him.
Don is survived by his sisters: Dorothy Carlen of Bloomington, IL and Donna Taylor of Springfield, IL; one brother: John Ritchhart of Decatur, IL; one granddaughter: Amy Jo Schriber of Philadelphia PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 daughters: Donna Schriber and Sandra Ritchhart, two brothers, and one sister.
Don proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WW II. Don was a member of Lincoln Christian Church, the American Legion Post # 263, and enjoyed working in the yard.
Services for Donald will be 10:30 a.m. Friday February 7, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL with Brandon Boyd officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lincoln, IL will follow the service, where full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post # 263. Memorials may be made in Don's name to Lincoln Christian Church or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
