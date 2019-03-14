|
Donald U. Slupianek 1919 - 2019
McLean, IL—Donald U. Slupianek, 99, of McLean, passed away at 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at St. Clara's Rehab & Senior Care in Lincoln.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Slupianek will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at McLean Christian Church. Burial will follow at Funks Grove Cemetery in rural McLean.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the McLean Christian Church.
Cremation Rites have been accorded.
Donald U. Slupianek was born July 19, 1919, in Danvers, the son of Theodore W. S. and Myrtle V. Wilson Slupianek. He married Betty Child in Dewsbury, England, on April 7, 1945. She preceded Donald in death on October 28, 2011.
Donald is survived by four of their children: Jennifer (Jack) Isaacs, Joyce (Jim) Moulton, Janet (Gary) Hawkins, and Tom Slupianek; fourteen grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife; one son: Ted Slupianek; one great-granddaughter, Abigail Fones; one brother, Bert Slupianek; and one sister, Ida Ann Sellards.
Donald farmed for many years prior to working for the Olympia School District until his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion for more than 70 years and the McLean Christian Church.
Donald was always there for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He had a great wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed a long life and liked to share his stories. Donald was a Cubs fan and had been an avid gardener.
The family would especially like to thank Don's caregivers, Tammy Frew and his grandson, Perry Hawkins, and Safe Haven Hospice for their compassion shows at the end of his life.
Memorials may be made to Safe Haven Hospice, Autism Society, or McLean Christian Church.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019