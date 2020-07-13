1/1
Donald V. Cooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald V. Cooper 1930 - 2020
New Holland, IL—Donald V. Cooper, 89, of New Holland, passed away July 9, 2020 at The Christian Village.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 15, 2020 at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home from 5-7 PM. Social distancing rules apply. Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Friday, July 16, 2020 at Richmond Grove Cemetery, New Holland.
Donald was born November 16, 1930 in New Holland, IL., the son of Vernon and Marjorie (Lynch) Cooper. He married Mary A. Parsons on July 2, 1955. She preceded him in death on April 16, 2010.
Donald retired from GTE after 25 years pf service. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 715 in New Holland. Donald enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son and was an excellent wood crafter.
Survivors include: his son Jeff "Opie" (Tammy) Cooper; grandchildren: Leandra, Zack, Megan, Angela, and Aspyn; and 2 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, daughter Brenda Martin, and brothers William Cooper and Robert J. Cooper.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved