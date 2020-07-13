Donald V. Cooper 1930 - 2020
New Holland, IL—Donald V. Cooper, 89, of New Holland, passed away July 9, 2020 at The Christian Village.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home from 5-7 PM. Social distancing rules apply. Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Richmond Grove Cemetery, New Holland.
Donald was born November 16, 1930 in New Holland, IL., the son of Vernon and Marjorie (Lynch) Cooper. He married Mary A. Parsons on July 2, 1955. She preceded him in death on April 16, 2010.
Donald retired from GTE after 25 years pf service. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 715 in New Holland. Donald enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son and was an excellent wood crafter.
Survivors include: his son Jeff "Opie" (Tammy) Cooper; grandchildren: Leandra, Zack, Megan, Angela, and Aspyn; and 2 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, daughter Brenda Martin, and brothers William Cooper and Robert J. Cooper.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.