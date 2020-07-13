1/1
Donna Marie (Harlow) McGee
1942 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Donna Marie (Harlow) McGee 78 of Lincoln, IL passed away 2:05 PM July 8, 2020 at her family residence, Lincoln, IL.
Services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Scott Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Havana, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Meals on Wheels or American Lung Association.
Donna was born February 27, 1942 in Mount Vernon, IL the daughter of Carroll E. and Katherine (Little) Morris. She married John L. Harlow August 17, 1957 in Decatur, IL, he passed away November 16, 1973. She later married Larry G. McGee April 28, 1984 in Clinton, IL, he passed away May 21, 2007.
Survivors include his children, Kathy (Bradley) Willis, Lawrence, KS; Christopher Harlow, Clinton, IL; Teri Parrish, Greenview, IL, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Jeffery Harlow, stepson, Timothy McGee, 3 brothers, and 1 sister.
Donna loved Kansas Jayhawk Basketball. Her nursing carrier led her to a brief period of nursing in England reinforcing her love of all thing English. Her genealogy research had already revealed her English roots.
She was a member of the Mennonite Nurses Alumni Organization. After her retirement, she tutored at the Lincoln College and volunteered with the American Heart Assoc. and Leukemia Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
