Donnie "Dode" Severns 1960 - 2020
Mason City, IL—Donnie "Dode" Severns, 59, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on May 20, 2020 in Mason City, Illinois. He was born on August 21, 1960 in Peoria, Illinois. He was an avid sports fan. He loved his Green Bay Packers, New York Mets and Illini basketball. Donnie is survived by his wife, Monika Severns, daughter Nicole Severns, son Justin Severns (Trisha), grandchildren Quincy, Natalie and Anamarie Severns. Also surviving are his step-father Carrol Probasco, and siblings John (Dawn) Severns, Richard (Linda) Taylor, Lynn (Chris)Colvin, Renee Taylor and Steve (Dawn) Probasco. He is also leaving behind many nieces and nephews. Proceeded him in death are his mother Patricia Probasco, father Eldon Severns and father-in-law Glen Thomas.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 21 to May 27, 2020