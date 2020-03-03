|
|
Doretta Kay Hassebrock 1946 - 2020
Kenney, IL—Hassebrock. Doretta, 73, was born in Somerset, Kentucky, September 8, 1946, first child of Coy and Addie (Decker) Nicholas. She married Alfred John Hassebrock on November 23, 1965 and they shared a wonderful life together for over 54 years. She leaves behind three daughters, Tammy Sieber (Jeff), Robin Pennington (Gary), Mariea Patsy (Mark), four grandchildren, Morgan Sieber (Brenna), Drew Sieber (Jessica), Chelsea Sieber and Makenzie Pennington and two great grandchildren Madelyn Haney and Emersyn Sieber. Doretta leaves behind four sisters, Carolyn Nicholas, Patricia Miles, Debbie Hopkins, Jacqueline Cross and a brother, Morlin Nicholas. She was a loving Aunt and Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hassebrock was preceded in death by her parents, sister Rondella Peters and a nephew. Doretta's whole world revolved around her husband and family. She loved spending time with her daughters and their families in Michigan and Texas. Her many hobbies included painting, collecting Barbies, stamps, rocks and shells. She was a long time genealogist for the Hassebrock and Nicholas families. Doretta and Alfred loved traveling throughout the United States and internationally. She was a Girl Scout leader and assisted in planning and attending Navy reunions. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, and part of the Ladies Aide and Bible Study group. She belonged to the Lincoln Genealogy Society, Decatur Rock and Mineral Club, Lincoln Antique Auto Club, Springfield Thunderbird Club, Kenney Coffee Club and was a long time Volunteer at Decatur Scovill Zoo.
A memorial service is planned for March 7, 2020 at 11am at Zion Lutheran Church in Chestnut, Illinois (Pastor David Dunlop will officiate). The family requests any memorial donations be made to DMH Hospice.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020