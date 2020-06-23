Doris F. Zimmerman Eckert
Lincoln, Ill. - Doris F. Zimmerman Eckert, 102, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Vonderleith Living Center in Mt. Pulaski. Funeral Arrangements are pending at the Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.