Doris F. Zimmerman Eckert 1918 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Doris Faye Zimmerman Eckert, 102, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Vonderleith Living Center in Mt. Pulaski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Fulgens officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church prior to the service. A Rosary Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the church.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Lincoln.

Doris Faye Zimmerman was born on January 25, 1918, in New Holland, the daughter of Henry Robert and Ruth Frances Morris Zimmerman. She was united in marriage to Stanley Benjamin Eckert on May 18, 1941. He preceded her in death in October 1991.

She is survived by her children: Rita Scanavino, Nancy Cochran, and Robert (Bettina Becker) Eckert; ten grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sons–in-law: Charles Scanavino and Thomas Cochran.

Doris was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She loved to read and work crossword puzzles, along with being an excellent homemaker. She also loved receiving cards and visitors.

Doris taught grade school in New Holland, teaching 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or Vonderleith Living Center.

Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



