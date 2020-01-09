|
|
Doris Irene Rogers 1947 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Doris Irene Rogers, 72, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.
Doris was born on July 10, 1947, in Lincoln, IL; the daughter of Delbert and Eileen Juanita (Jones) Freeman. She married Robert E. Rogers on September 16, 1972, in Lincoln, IL.
Doris is survived by her children, Melode (Owen) McDonald and Troy (Mary) Rogers; her three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her cousin, Raymond Lee Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her aunt, Eileen Jones and uncle, Paul Jones
Cremation rites have been accorded, there will be no services at this time. Memorial donations may be made in Doris' name to Logan County Animal Shelter. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020