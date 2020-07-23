1/1
Doris Jean Heins
Doris Jean Heins 1925 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Doris Jean Heins, 95, of Lincoln, passed away July 22, 2020 at The Christian Village with her family by her side.
Graveside services will be held at Zion Cemetery at 11 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Doris was born July 8, 1925 in Waynesville, IL., the daughter of Cecil and Loriane (Larison) Belcher. She married Paul Heins on September 9, 1961 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Peoria, IL. Doris worked at the Commercial National Bank in Peoria for 18 years. Doris then moved to Lincoln and was a homemaker. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed collecting Coca Cola Memorabilia and photography.
Surviving are her husband Paul Heins, cousin Marlene (Wayne) Schrader, and special friends Kathy (Mike) Martinie, Mia (Eric) Wells, and Daxton, Loxli, and Huxlan Wells.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Margaret Donnabell Buchanan.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary and St. Jude's Children's Research Center.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
