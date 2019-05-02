Doris L. Bree 1928 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Lincoln- Doris L. Bree ,90, of Lincoln passed away peacefully in her sleep at home Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019.

Doris was born October 1, 1928 in Whiting, Iowa; the daughter of Rowena Paige and Fred Racobs. She married Herbert Bree July 27, 1947 at Lincoln Christian Church, where she was a life long member.

Doris will be lovingly remembered by her children: Bill Bree, Dan (Vicki) Bree and Angela Bree all of Lincoln and Karen (Scott) Ferguson of Kirkwood, N.Y., grandchildren: Mark Bree, Kevin (Cecelia) Bree, Bianca (David) Bree Bair, and Morgan Ferguson, great grandchildren: Nina, Kaya, and Nico Bree Bair and John and Julia Bree.

Doris was the last of her immediate family and was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings: Joyce Kattner, Donna Davis, and Bud Racobs and one son: Kenneth Bree.

She was active in Little Lambs Sunday School class and The Quilting Circle of her church. Doris was employed as a hand painter at Stetson China Factory, clerked at Eisner and Red Fox, and retired as manager of Lehn and Fink Credit Union.

Doris above all else was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Private family services will be held at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL with burial following at Zion Cemetery. The family requests memorials may be made in Doris' name to the in hope for a cure for this devastating disease may be found sparing others and their families the agony it brings Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 2 to May 4, 2019