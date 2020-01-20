|
Dorothy M. Bushell 2020
Franklin, TN—Dorothy M. Bushell, 89, passed away January 10, 2020, at her home in Franklin, Tenn. following a severe stroke.
She was proceeded in death by husband, John C. "Jack" Bushell; her parents Elmer and Marie Larson; and brother, James Larson, all of Lincoln, and beloved granddaughter Andrea Bushell of Ada, Mich.
Dorothy is survived by sons Brad (Penny) Bushell of Darien, Conn., and Tim (Jane) Bushell of Thompson's Station, Tenn.; sisters Aileen Gilbert of Atlanta and Carol (Gene) Liesman of Bloomington; four grandchildren: John Bushell, Michael (Jackie) Bushell, Jack (Giselle) Bushell, and Kate Bushell; and great-grandson, T.J. Bushell.
Dorothy was a longtime legal secretary at Woods & Bates in Lincoln. In 1978, she moved to Chicago as she continued her career at Winston & Strawn. She retired in 1994 from Thompson & Knight in Dallas to the Tara Golf and Country Club in Bradenton, Fla. where she enjoyed working on her golf game with intermittent success, and schooling other club members at bridge several times a week.
She returned to Lincoln in 2003 to enjoy the company of family, lifelong friends, and neighbors on Park Ave. She continued to avidly follow her grandchildren's activities, often travelling to celebrate holidays and family birthdays. She loved to attend her grandchildren's life events, games, and activities in person or via live internet feeds. As a lifelong Cubs fan, she enjoyed watching their games daily on TV.
When driving and cooking became difficult in 2016, she moved closer to son Tim's family and into the Lakeline Oaks Retirement Community outside of Austin, Tex., where she made many new friends. She moved with Tim's family to Franklin, Tenn. in late 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church in Lincoln at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery and a reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Carroll Catholic School Teachers Fund in Lincoln.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020