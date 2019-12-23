|
Dorothy Sprague 1926 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln- Dorothy A. Sprague ,93, passed away at 1:07 p.m. on December 21, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
Dorothy was born on March 23, 1926 in Logan County, IL; daughter of Isaac and Mabel (Long) Rohlfs. She married Forrest Downing and he preceded her in death, she later married George Sprague and he preceded her in death.
Surviving Dorothy are her children: Jean Lynette Buss of Lincoln, IL, Terry (Nancy) Downing of Red Bud, IL, and Delores Rohlfs of Lincoln, IL; nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, one daughter: Vicki May, one grandson: Derek Sherrer, and one great-grandson: Matthew Shull.
She attended Lincoln Christian Church. She worked at the Lincoln Developmental Center, Stetson China, and later years she was a foster grandparent.
Graveside services for Dorothy will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday January 4, 2020 at Zion Cemetery in Lincoln, IL with Ron Otto Officiating. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 23 to Dec. 31, 2019